Some states are declaring what businesses are “essential” and “non-essential.”

Many states, at least, are put liquor and beer/wine stores in that “essential” category (it’s a pandemic, people, and alcohol has been proven to help*).

But getting out to the store is not easy for everyone — especially for the most vulnerable Americans.

Take Olive Veronesi. She’s 93 years old and lives outside Pittsburgh. She ran out of beer during the coronavirus lockdown and being in a vulnerable age group for coronavirus, couldn’t leave to get more.

So she made a little sign and held it up in front of her window, holding a Coors Light can. “I need more beer!!” she said from her home in Seminole, news station KDKA reported.

93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, is staying home. But she has one request for her neighbors. @CoorsLight, you’re up! (📷 by @KDKA) pic.twitter.com/6itfzwxfNF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 12, 2020

“That photo has now gone viral around the world,” KDKA wrote. “More than four million people have seen the photo after it was first posted on the KDKA Facebook page.”

People have sent in comments from all over the world. “Love you to bits all the way from England,” Martin Goodwin wrote. “Oh okay a 93-year-old does it and it’s funny and heartwarming but when I do it I’m an alcoholic,” Ty Mason wrote.

And in this day and age, heroes come in all sorts. Coors stepped up to the task and pledged to help out Veronesi. “Olive asked, and beer is on its way,” Coors Light tweeted Sunday night.

Olive asked, and beer is on its way! https://t.co/VnUWwVh2t8 — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) April 12, 2020

“I have a beer every night,” Veronesi said during an interview with the Pittsburgh news outlet. “Something to relax, you know? I think it’s nice. Something for a young lady,” she said, pointing to herself with a smile.

The coronavirus has brought out new heroes. After a stuttering start, when Americans weren’t really sure just how bad things might get, they’ve come together in an extraordinary way. And for every story about the greedy hoarding toilet paper and punching each other over the last jar of tomato sauce, there’s a story out there of an act of kindness selflessly performed by a caring American.

In Houston, Texas, for instance, a couple left a $9,400 tip at a restaurant.

“Irma’s southwest restaurant in Houston, Texas, says a person came in on Monday after Harris county announced a mandatory shutdown of bars and nightclubs,” according to CBS17. “That’s when, restaurant employees say, a customer left them a $9400 tip.” The couple left a note on the receipt that read, ‘Hold tip to pay you guys over the next few weeks.’”

In San Diego, a Facebook group created to coordinate volunteer efforts — San Diego Community Volunteers — saw a massive influx of people offering to help, going from 50 members to more than 400 in a matter of days.

In Walnut Creek, Ca., outside San Francisco, a dentist is offering free emergency dental services — at home, since much of the state is on lockdown — to ease congestion at hospital emergency rooms, Yahoo! News reports.

Then there’s Nathan Sheppard in Smithfield, N.C. Sheppard took to Facebook Live, playing guitar and asking for donations to help others, ABC-11 reported.

“In one day, Sheppard raised $235, which he used to tip a local waitress. By chance, that person ended up being SoDoSoPa [restaurant] worker Jessica Young, a single mother of three who is waiting for a new kidney and pancreas. ‘I cried,’ Young said. ‘I waited tables and bartended for quite a long time and nothing like that has ever happened so I was very gracious.’”

* That was fake news. Alcohol has not been proven to help. But as Homer Simpson says: “To alcohol: The cause of — and solution to — all of life’s problems.”

[embedded content]

