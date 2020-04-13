https://thehill.com/homenews/house/492526-amash-knocks-trump-tweet-about-power-to-open-up-states-read-the-constitution

Rep. Justin AmashJustin AmashHouse Armed Services chairman calls for removal of Navy chief Overnight Defense: Trump ‘may look into’ dismissal of Navy captain | Acting Navy chief stands by speech calling ousted captain ‘stupid’ | Dems call for chief’s firing | Hospital ship to take coronavirus patients Democratic lawmakers call for Navy chief’s firing MORE (I-Mich.) called out President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump shares tweet from supporter calling for Fauci to be fired Trump lashes out at New York Times over report on coronavirus response Fox News host hits back at Trump over Chris Wallace criticism: ‘Enough’ MORE for his “flat-out wrong” tweet claiming the president has the power to reopen states where businesses have ground to a halt in response to the coronavirus pandemic instead of governors.

“President Trump is flat-out wrong,” Amash tweeted Monday, in response to Trump’s earlier tweet.

“The president has no authority to ‘close down’ or ‘open up’ the states. He’s the one creating conflict and confusion,” Amash, a former Republican who announced last summer that he would be leaving his party after coming out in support of an impeachment inquiry against Trump, said.

“Put down the authoritarianism and read the Constitution,” he added.

Trump tweeted Monday morning that it is within his authority to decide when to “open up the states.” He said the “Fake News Media” is reporting that it’s up to the governors “for the purpose of creating conflict and confusion.”

“It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!” Trump tweeted.

….It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

Legal experts who spoke to The Hill said that Trump can issue federal regulations to prevent the spread of diseases, but said the president doesn’t have the authority to reverse public health restrictions put in place at state or local levels.

Nearly every state has issued a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House has recommended Americans avoid restaurants and nonessential travel as well as keep in-person gatherings to 10 people until April 30, but Trump has largely avoided telling states what measures to put in place.

Some states could possibly begin rolling back restrictions beginning next month, Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciTrump shares tweet from supporter calling for Fauci to be fired De Blasio told Cuomo of decision to keep NYC schools shut in last-minute text: report How reporters should handle coronavirus briefings MORE said Sunday. Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, warned that the measures need to be gradual and will differ by region.

