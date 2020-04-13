https://www.theepochtimes.com/atf-permits-firearms-transactions-at-drive-through-windows-and-parking-lots_3309474.html

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) announced on April 10 that federally licensed firearms businesses could carry out transactions at drive-through windows and temporary booths in their parking lots or other parts of their property amid the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic.

Curtis W. Gilbert, the ATF’s acting assistant director of Enforcement Programs and Services, sent guidelines to Federal Firearms Licensees (FFL) in a letter (pdf) on Friday outlining how they can continue to conduct transactions while still complying with social distancing measures currently in place throughout the United States. Those transactions include verifying customer identity, completing paperwork, accepting payment, and delivering firearms and ammunition.

The guidelines were issued in response to questions from industry members regarding the legality of firearms sales and deliveries exterior to the brick-and-mortar structure at which the firearms business is licensed, Gilbert said.

“An FFL may carry out the requested activities through a drive-up or walk-up window or doorway where the customer is on the licensee’s property on the exterior of the brick and mortar structure at the address listed on the license,” Gilbert wrote in his letter.

“An FFL may also carry out the requested activities from a temporary table or booth located in a parking lot or other exterior location on the licensee’s property at the address listed on the license, but any such activities must occur in a location where the licensee has the authority to permit ATF’s entry for inspection purposes,” he continued.

Federal firearms licensees cannot carry out such activities from nearby spaces that are not located on the property of the address listed on their license, unless that takes place at a qualified in-state gun show or event, Gilbert noted, but added that they “may conduct non-over-the-counter firearm sales to unlicensed in-state residents who are exempt from NICS requirements in accordance federal statute.”

Over 40 U.S. states have issued stay-at-home orders asking residents to shelter in place and go out only for essential services, such as getting medical care and shopping for food, medicine, and supplies, in an effort to mitigate the spread of the CCP virus, a novel coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.

People wait in line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif., on March 15, 2020. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo)

In a March 28 memo (pdf) from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the Homeland Security Department, the agency named “workers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges” as part of the nation’s “essential critical infrastructure” workforce.

However, the memo noted the list is intended to be advisory and not to be considered “the exclusive list of critical infrastructure sectors, workers, and functions that should continue during the COVID-19 response across all jurisdictions,” and that “jurisdictions should add or subtract essential workforce categories based on their own needs and discretion.”

National guns rights group the Brady Campaign, which advocates gun violence prevention with an emphasis on education, litigation, and legislation that will ensure that every community is safe, condemned the guidance from the ATF, calling it “patently unsafe,” in a statement released April 10.

Brady President Kris Brown said: “This guidance circumvents established safety procedures and long-standing protocols with the sole purpose of indulging the gun industry. Its provisions are patently unsafe.”

A study published by Ammo.com earlier this month found that gun sellers across the United States are reporting a surge in firearm and bullet purchases, with Ammo, a major online dealer of ammunition, saying it had received a “significant spike in demand,” in figures for sales from Feb. 23 to March 4. When compared to the 11 days before Feb. 23 (Feb. 12 to 22), in the 11 days after (Feb. 23 to March 4), Ammo.com’s number of transactions increased 68 percent and the company saw a conversation rate increase of 45 percent.

In a statement, Ammo.com’s marketing manager, Alex Horsman, said: “We know certain things impact ammo sales, mostly political events or economic instability when people feel their rights may end up infringed. This is our first experience with a virus leading to such a boost in sales.”

Horsman continued: “But it makes sense. A lot of our customers like to be prepared. And for many of them, it’s not just facemasks and TheraFlu. It’s knowing that no matter what happens, they can keep themselves and their families safe.”

