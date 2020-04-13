https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/awful-dr-fauci-walks-back-attacks-trump-hack-reporter-asks-trump-pressured-make-statements-video/

On Sunday Dr. Anthony Fauci UNLOADED on President Trump on Easter Sunday.

Dr. Fauci said lives could have been saved if US had been shut down earlier.

On Monday Dr. Tony Fauci took the microphone early in the daily press conference and walked back his statements on the White House actions in February saying “it was a poor choice of words.”

When Dr. Fauci was finished with his comments a White House reporter asked him if he was pressured to come out and make his statements!

Horrible.

Dr. Fauci was offended at the suggestion!

Reporter Paula Reid: Are you doing this voluntarily or did the president pressure…

Dr. Fauci: Everything I do is voluntary. Please.

