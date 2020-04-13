https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/biden-gets-confused-says-wants-put-millions-citizens-pathway-citizenship-video/

Biden got confused again.

Joe Biden on Monday said he if he were to win the White House, his administration would “finally achieve comprehensive immigration reform.”

Because after nearly 50 years in government, including 8 years as US Vice President, Biden just hasn’t had enough to achieve anything.

“We’re finally gonna achieve comprehensive immigration reform as well, putting millions of citizens on a pathway to citizenship,” said Biden.

Either Biden is confused, or he believes illegal aliens are American citizens.

Biden has previously said many times that “DACA illegal aliens are more American than most Americans.”

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden gets confused, says he wants to put “citizens on a pathway to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/uAAdtgiLja — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 13, 2020

