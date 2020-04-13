https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-put-citizens-on-a-pathway-to-citizenship-i-need-bernies-help-to-govern

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Monday that he needed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) help “to govern” and that he wanted to put million of “citizens on a pathway to citizenship.”

Biden made the remarks during a virtual event in which Sanders, a now-twice failed Democrat presidential candidate, endorsed Biden for president.

Biden said, “We’re going to finally achieve comprehensive immigration reform as well, put millions of citizens on a pathway to citizenship including so many who are on the frontlines right now.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “put millions of citizens on a pathway to citizenship”https://t.co/kSkmTSr4wp pic.twitter.com/sTFqc6IBqP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 13, 2020

Later during the event, Biden said that he needed Sanders “not just to win the campaign but to govern.”

“I hope that these task forces will come together, utilizing the best minds and people in your campaign and in my campaign to workout real solutions to these very, very important problems,” Sanders said. “So, look forward to working with you and bringing some great people into those task forces.”

“Well, um, Bernie I want to thank you, uh, um, uh, for that,” Biden said. “It’s a big deal, um, and, uh, you know, uh, I think that your endorsement means a great deal, it means a great deal to me.”

“I think people are going to be surprised that we are apart on some issues but we’re awfully close on a whole bunch of others and uh, I think you’ve made, if I am the nominee, which it looks like now you’ve just made me, I’m going to need you, not just to win the campaign but to govern,” Biden added.

