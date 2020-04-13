https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-democratic-socialist-bernie-sanders-endorses-joe-biden-video/

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday.

The endorsement comes one day after the Democratic Socialists of America announced their refusal to endorse the former Vice President.

“Today I am asking all Americans — I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans – to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse,” Sanders said.

#BREAKING: Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden: “Today I am asking all Americans — I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans – to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse.” pic.twitter.com/Ty1r9ligJx — The Hill (@thehill) April 13, 2020

For the endorsement, Senator Sanders joined Biden on a split screen livestream.

We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I’m joining @JoeBiden‘s livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020

“We need you in the White House,” Sanders said to Biden. “And I will do all that I can to make that happen.”

“I’m going to need you. Not just to win the campaign, but to govern,” Biden responded.

The Democratic Socialists of America, a major group backing Sanders, announced on Sunday they will not support Biden’s campaign.

We are not endorsing @JoeBiden. — DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) April 12, 2020

“We are not endorsing [Joe Biden],” the organization tweeted Sunday.

