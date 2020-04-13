https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-gop-lawmaker-first-call-dr-tony-fauci-dr-deborah-birx-step-audio/

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) joined Garret Lewis this morning on KNST AM 790 in Tucson to discuss the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

During their discussion Rep. Biggs made news by being the first member of Congress to publicly call on Dr. Anthony Fauci and and Dr. Deborah Birx to resign and step down.

The Arizona Republican had this to say about Dr. Fauci, “He has said last week in one of the meetings I was on a conference call with that he has not taken into account societal, economic or social concert impact to any of his policies. And at the same time that I think that we are doing things that are right we are also doing things that are not right. In the sense that you got 17 million new people that are unemployed today based on Fauci’s policies.

Rep. Andy Biggs is currently the head of the House Freedom Caucus.

Biggs also revealed that he told this to President Trump and also discussed how to get the Arizona economy running again.

Rep. Biggs said Fauci must go at :36 and Fauci and Birx must go at 3:36.

Via Garret Lewis:

