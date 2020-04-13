https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-justin-amash-congressman-who-left-gop-suggests-hes-considering-presidential-run

Congressman Justin Amash (I-MI), the Michigan representative who left the Republican Party last July, suggested late Tuesday evening that he is considering a last-second entry into the 2020 presidential race.

Earlier in the day, Amash tweeted a statement President Trump made at a coronavirus press briefing Monday: “When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s gotta be.”

“When somebody’s president of the United States, the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s gotta be.”

—Donald Trump — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 13, 2020

President Trump was talking about the subject of coronavirus lockdowns, and later clarified that was his intention, reports Politico.

“You have a couple bands of Democratic governors, but they will agree to it,” said Trump. “They will agree to it. But the authority of the president of the United States, having to do with the subject we’re talking about, is total.”

Shortly after the congressman’s post, Amash tweeted a follow-up statement that was heavily open to interpretation: “Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option.”

Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option. https://t.co/c7P2vOTyOe — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 13, 2020

But after a Twitter user commented on Amash’s post saying “please let it be you,” the congressman clarified a bit more and suggested that he was considering a last-second presidential run.

“Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week,” responded Amash on Monday evening.

Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 14, 2020

