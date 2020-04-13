https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-pence-announces-20-million-anti-body-coronavirus-tests-to-be-made-per-month

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Monday during the White House Coronavirus Task Force that 20 million anti-body tests are now being produced per month, which will likely be a key component to reopening the economy.

“A point that I will ask Dr. Birx to expand on in just a moment is that fact that beyond the new 15-minute tests by Abbott laboratories, beyond what we expect to be, a new antibody test which may well be approved by the FDA in just a matter of days,” Pence said. “An antibody test that would be produced at the rate of 20 million tests a month.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

