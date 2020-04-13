https://www.westernjournal.com/british-pm-boris-johnson-discharged-hospital-covid-scare/

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the hospital on Easter Sunday, a week after he was admitted with worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

Johnson, who later spent multiple nights in the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, credited the hospital’s staff and the country’s National Health Service for saving his life.

“I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question,” Johnson said in a video message posted on Twitter.

“The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past,” Johnson said in a reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hard to find words to express my debt,” Johnson continued, before thanking his country’s citizens for adhering to government guidelines regarding social distancing.

“I want to thank everyone in the U.K. for the sacrifice you have made and are making,” he said. “Though the struggle is by no means over, we are now making progress in this incredible national battle against coronavirus.”

Johnson then individually thanked each of his nurses and attendants, and said his battle against the coronavirus “could have gone either way.”

“We will win because our NHS is the beating heart of this country. It is the best of this country.”

Johnson concluded the video message by asking Britons to “remember to follow the rules on social distancing,” before wishing all a “Happy Easter.”

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life. The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020

Johnson tested positive for the virus on March 27 and was admitted to the hospital on April 5.

He tweeted on the morning of April 6 that he was “in good spirits” and that he had been admitted to the hospital for testing — but his condition worsened later in the day.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

The prime minister was moved to the intensive care unit on April 6 after his condition had worsened, according to Downing Street.

The BBC reported Sunday that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is currently running the government, and Johnson is expected to be sidelined for up to a month.

Johnson will continue his recovery from home at his country estate.

Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, also expressed her gratitude over his release on Twitter and thanked the public for its support.

“Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky,” she wrote. “There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.”

Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky. — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 12, 2020

“I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you,” she added.

I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you. 🌈 — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 12, 2020

The BBC reported Symonds and Johnson are expecting a child in the coming months.

As of Monday, more than 85,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.K. with more than 10,000 deaths reported, according to John’s Hopkins.

