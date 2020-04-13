https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/california-insurance-premiums-coronavirus/2020/04/13/id/962677

Insurance companies have been ordered to refund some premiums to California customers and businesses who are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a bulletin issued by state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara Monday.

The premiums to be refunded include those paid for March and April and could be expanded to May if stay-at-home orders continue, reports KRON4 in San Francisco.

The premiums to be refunded include payments for private and commercial automobiles, workers’ compensation, commercial multi-peril coverage, commercial liability, and medical liability.

Companies are being given until August to either provide premium credits, return money, reduce costs, or do some other appropriate adjustment. Lara has also asked for a 60-day grace period to allow policyholders additional time to make their payments.

Some insurance companies such as Geico and Allstate have announced they will refund premiums to drivers.

