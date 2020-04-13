http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D76Bg8VOHi8/

Actress-singer Cher has found a twisted silver lining in the Chinese coronavirus after it’s killed more than 22,000 Americans: the pandemic could give mankind a second chance to save Mother Earth.

The Oscar-winning Hollywood star expressed her hope in a tweet on Sunday that alluded to the forced quarantines and lockdowns happening around the world. The earth, she wrote, “is breathing easier because we’ve stopped assaulting it.”

The🌍Is Breathing Easier Because We’ve Stopped Assaulting It.Look at Statistics. 🌎Has Powers Of Regeneration, & Could 4give Us If We MAKE CHANGES🕊.IF WE CONTINUE 2 DO NOTHING,THE 🌏WILL DO WHAT ”WE” DO 2 AN ENEMY,🔥DESTROY IT🌪🌊.

Pandemic Could Be a 2nd Chance 2 Save Our 🌎 — Cher (@cher) April 12, 2020

She also warned that humans need to change the way we treat the earth or else risk our own destruction through natural disasters.

“[The planet] has powers of regeneration, & could 4give us if we make changes,” Cher tweeted, adding an emoji of a windmill, presumably to indicate green energy. But if we don’t, Earth “will do what ‘we’ do 2 an enemy, destroy it.”

Cher isn’t the first entertainment figure to link the Wuhan coronavirus to environmental concerns. British actor Idris Elba suggested in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that the global pandemic is Earth’s response to damage inflicted by humanity, which he compared to an infection.

“Our world has been taking a kicking. We’ve damaged our world and, you know, it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race,” the Luther star said.

Last month, Pope Francis told a reporter that the pandemic is nature’s way of telling humans to take better care of creation.

Cher recently has used the coronavirus pandemic to call President Trump a “murderer” and to sew fear that his administration is willing to sacrifice the lives of elderly people in order to re-start the economy.

