CNN repeatedly posted statements on screen attacking President Trump during Monday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing with such viciousness they read like attack ads by the Democratic Party. Indeed, a Biden campaign official tweeted her approval of CNN’s attack on Trump.

CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz posted a series of photos of CNN’s chyron statements:

“ANGRY TRUMP TURNS BRIEFING INTO PROPAGANDA SESSION”

“TRUMP USES TASK FORCE BRIEFING TO TRY AND REWRITE HISTORY ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE”

“TRUMP MELTS DOWN IN ANGRY RESPONSE TO REPORTS HE IGNORED VIRUS WARNINGS”

“ANGRY TRUMP USES PROPAGANDA VIDEO, PRODUCED BY GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES AT TAXPAYERS’ EXPENSE”

“TRUMP ATTACKS MEDIA AFTER SERIES OF REPORTS HE IGNORED WARNINGS AS VIRUS SPREAD”

“TRUMP REFUSES TO ACKNOWLEDGE ANY MISTAKES”

CNN banner right now pic.twitter.com/oA6IK9zuY2 — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) April 13, 2020

And this one pic.twitter.com/CetHF6IKDO — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) April 13, 2020

Biden campaign senior advisor Symone Sanders tweeted her approval of CNN, “Chyron on point today CNN.”

Chyron on point today CNN. pic.twitter.com/P5t6l1anjH — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) April 13, 2020

Some in the media applauded CNN:

A CNN chyron for the ages pic.twitter.com/TlMlZlc4je — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 13, 2020

CNN chyron cranking it up pic.twitter.com/KAHwqzuArG — Sam Ro 📉 (@SamRo) April 13, 2020

The Trump campaign’s Abigail Marone weighed in with this observation, “This is the chyron CNN put on screen as President Trump discussed amazing technical innovations that allow us to sterilize N95 masks, providing more #PPE to our front line health care workers.”

This is the chyron CNN put on screen as President Trump discussed amazing technical innovations that allow us to sterilize N95 masks, providing more #PPE to our front line health care workers. pic.twitter.com/ZVHrLaT0eT — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) April 13, 2020

