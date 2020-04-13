http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6HUzUegjHS8/

Monday on CNN, host Anderson Cooper reacted to White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley’s statement on President Donald Trump’s retweet that was critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci and contained the hashtag “#FireFauci.”

Gidley said in a statement, “This media chatter is ridiculous – President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci. The president’s tweet clearly exposed media attempts to maliciously push a falsehood about his China decision in an attempt to rewrite history.”

Cooper said, “It’s so cheap of Hogan Gidley to try to use this opportunity to bash Democrats or bash reporters. It’s the president who retweeted this person’s tweet about ‘#FireFauci.’ The idea — the President of the United States, is the most important person on the national stage, and if he’s retweeting some person who’s tweeting about firing Fauci, you would think it had some meaning. The idea that Hogan Gidley is saying this is all just reporters elevating this. It’s just ridiculous.”

He added, “It’s unfortunate. They could have put out a statement saying Dr. Fauci is a valuable member, and there is no truth to this. I don’t know why it bothers me. It is what we should expect from this White House, but it is just disappointing.”

