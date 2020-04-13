https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/492574-collins-approval-rating-drops-in-maine-poll

Maine Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsTwo Democrats roll out bill to protect inspectors general from politically motivated firing Senators demand more details from Trump on intel watchdog firing Senators push for changes to small business aid MORE (R) has seen a dip in her approval rating statewide, according to a new poll.

The Maine senator continues to be a top target for Democrats in the fall.

A survey released Monday by the Bangor Daily News found that just 37 percent of voters in the state approve of the job she has done as senator, compared with 52 percent who said they disapproved.

That represents a drop of 5 percentage points for Collins’s approval rating since a previous BDN/Critical Insights poll in the fall, when Collins was supported by 42 percent of voters in the state. Her approval rating had hovered around that level for much of 2019, rising only one point between the firm’s polls in the spring and fall.

Other political figures in the state fared better than Collins in the poll: Gov. Janet Mills (D) saw her approval rating rise from 47 points last fall to 60 points in the latest BDN/Critical Insights poll, while Sen. Angus King Angus KingTrump’s IG firings prompt questions of whether more are coming Senate ‘unlikely’ to return on April 20, top GOP senator says Democratic senators call for funding for local media in coronavirus stimulus MORE (I-Maine) remained popular with the support of 59 percent of voters.

Maine residents now overwhelmingly expect the economy to worsen in the months ahead, according to the survey, with 57 percent of voters saying they expect the economy to be in worse shape next year, up from 32 percent in the fall.

The BDN/Critical Insights poll surveyed 596 registered voters in Maine. Further polling information was not immediately available, and Critical Insights pollsters did not immediately return a request for comment.

