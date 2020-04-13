https://www.westernjournal.com/corona-licker-california-woman-arrested-ruining-1800-worth-groceries/

In the midst of a historic pandemic that has swept across the world, it appears that most rational people are taking appropriate measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

People everywhere are practicing safe social distancing, self-quarantining after potential exposure and trying to remain at least 6 feet away from others when they have to leave their home.

However, to some, the coronavirus appears to be little more than an excuse for a sick joke.

For example, a California woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly licking almost $1,800 worth of products in a Safeway grocery store.

Police received a called that a woman, later identified as Jennifer Walker, 53, of South Lake Tahoe, came into the store and reportedly began licking a variety of products, then loading them into her cart.

TRENDING: Brandon Straka Has Perfect Response to Model on Hate-Filled Rampage at Airport

According to the South Lake Tahoe police report, Walker was not planning to purchase the $1,800 worth of jewelry, meat, liquor and other items that she allegedly ruined, as she had no money or other means with which to do so.

Local woman arrested after “licking” items inside a #SouthLakeTahoe grocery store. @SLakeTahoePD arrested her on felony vandalism charges after $1800 worth of merchandise compromised. She is in the @ElDoradoSheriff jail on $10,000 bail. #StayAtHome https://t.co/6eBEOaPcKT pic.twitter.com/4bdyAXJuXN — South Tahoe Now (@SouthTahoeNow) April 8, 2020

An employee at the Safeway grocery store told police that the merchandise Walker licked had been “deemed unsellable due to the cross-contamination.”

Do you think $10,000 bail was high enough, considering her alleged crimes? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

Walker was booked Tuesday at the El Dorado County Jail on two felony counts of vandalism of $400 or more and burglary in the second degree.

Walker is still in custody on a $10,000 bond, according to the county jail records.

NBC reported that she had no previous criminal record with the local police department, but police Lt. Shannon Laney revealed that they were familiar with her from past dealings.

“We’ve had local contact with her; we’re familiar with her,” Laney said, but did not comment on how or why due to medical privacy laws.

Sadly, but perhaps unsurprisingly, Walker is not the only person accused of pulling such a careless and immature stunt during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Police Handcuff Man for Allegedly Breaking Social Distance Rules While Playing T-Ball with Daughter

On March 25, a woman allegedly went into Gerrity’s Supermarket in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, and intentionally coughed on nearly $35,000 worth of produce, baked goods and meat.

“While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a very twisted prank, we will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers,” co-owner Joe Fasula wrote.

And on March 11, a Missouri man was arrested after he posted a video on TikTok and Twitter of himself apparently licking toiletry items in a Walmart.

“Who’s scared of coronavirus? Don’t touch your mouth,” he said in the video.

He was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat in the second degree.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

