More than 100 South Koreans who had contracted the coronavirus COVID-19 and then fully recovered have tested positive for a second time, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The virus has “reactivated” in 116 patients, 48 of them in the nation’s coronavirus epicenter of Daegu, the agency said.

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said the virus likely reactivated after falling dormant in patients. Jeong noted, however, there have been no cases of the relapsed patients spreading the virus to anyone else, Yonhap News reported.

South Korea has been praised for its early testing for the virus, which quickly “flattened the curve” of the spread. On Monday, the Asian country saw its daily number of newly confirmed coronavirus infections fall to 25, bringing the nation’s total infections to 10,537, according to the KCDC.

South Korea has conducted tests on more than 860,000 tests on 518,000 people, Jeong said.

The country has also been strict in its lockdown.

“South Korea has vowed to show no leniency toward those who breach quarantine rules,” Yonhap News said. “Violators could face up to one year in jail or a fine of up to 10 million won (US$8,200), and they will be asked to wear electronic wristbands for the rest of their quarantine period. Foreigners could be deported if they break quarantine rules.”

Meanwhile, South Korea is also moving ahead with testing on treatments using blood plasma.

The treatment for COVID-19, which has already been approved in the U.S., helped a test group of infected patients get better in one to three days, a recent study has found.

Known as convalescent plasma (CP) therapy, the treatment uses blood from recovered patients. Ten COVID-19 patients in China who were severely ill were given a dose of plasma donated from survivors of the virus, which had the antibodies necessary for their immune system to fight off the virus.

“All symptoms in the 10 patients, especially fever, cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain, disappeared or largely improved within 1 [day] to 3 [days] upon CP transfusion,” said the study, published in a respected journal called the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences.

The study was conducted in Wuhan, China – where the coronavirus emerged in December – and was led by Kai Duan of China’s National Biotec Group Co. Ltd.

The therapy is not new: It was first used a century ago during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. The process is approved in the U.S., and many physicians think it can help those already infected with SARS-CoV-2. A vaccine is 12-18 months away, most experts say, but the CP therapy is cheap and readily available as it simply uses blood from those infected and cured. CP therapy has also been used to battle SARS and MERS, two similar coronaviruses, and Ebola.

“The recovery criteria were as follows: 1) normality of body temperature for more than 3 [days], 2) resolution of respiratory tract symptoms, and 3) two consecutively negative results of sputum SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR assay (1-[day] sampling interval). The donor’s blood was collected after 3 [weeks] postonset of illness and 4 d postdischarge,” the study said.

