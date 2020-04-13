http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/uqdez8qerV8/coronavirus-in-one-state-11.php

Minnesota’s coronavirus case numbers continue to rise. The death total as of Saturday night increased by six, from 64 to 70 . Of the 70, “about two-thirds of them [were] people in congregate care settings,” as the Star Tribune gingerly puts it at the top of its story this morning. Toward the bottom, the Star Tribune specifies that “47 [of the 70 decedents] were residents of long-term congregate living settings, including nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.”

The median age of decedents whose deaths are attributed to the virus has risen as well, from 86 to 88. Interested observers can find the current age data tucked away at the Minnesota Department of Health Situation Update for COVID-19 under the “More age data” dropdown menu (screenshot below). The Department of Health formerly made the age data available without the requirement of a click.

