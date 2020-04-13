https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/491622-democrat-backed-candidate-wins-wisconsin-supreme-court-race

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky unseated Justice Daniel Kelly in a hotly contested race last week that drew national attention from both major political parties, according to Monday evening reports.

The Wisconsin primary took place on April 7 despite health fears from the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a surge in absentee ballots that delayed the results for about a week.

While the race was technically nonpartisan, Karofsky drew support from national Democrats, while the GOP fell in line behind Kelly, who was appointed to the court in 2016 to fill a vacancy and was running for his first full term.

Karofsky had garnered the endorsements of both former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenWhy Joe Biden is weak on China Pollsters find unexpected boon: Americans stuck at home willing to talk Can Joe Biden build the excitement for his candidacy amid coronavirus? MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTom Hanks hosts a remote SNL Biden wins Alaska primary Alaska Democrats see spike in ballots in the 2020 vote-by-mail primary MORE (I-Vt.), among other prominent figures, in the lead-up to the election, while President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump shares tweet from supporter calling for Fauci to be fired Trump lashes out at New York Times over report on coronavirus response Fox News host hits back at Trump over Chris Wallace criticism: ‘Enough’ MORE supported Kelly.

Karofsky’s win will cut the conservative majority in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court to 4-3.

DEVELOPING…

