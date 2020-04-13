https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/dow-falls-300-points-netflix-leads-nasdaq-green/

(CNBC) — Stocks fell on Monday, giving back some of the sharp gains from the previous week, as investors continued to weigh the coronavirus outlook while bracing for the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 366 points, or 1.5%. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite erased earlier losses in the final hour of trading, gaining 0.3% as Netflix jumped 7.6% to a 52-week high while Amazon advanced 6.7%.

Caterpillar was the worst-performing stock in the Dow, falling more than 8%. The stock was pushed lower by a downgrade from a Bank of America analyst. Financials and real estate led the S&P 500 lower, with both sectors falling more than 3.5%.

