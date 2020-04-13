https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/former-national-press-secretary-bernie-sanders-campaign-brags-letting-biden-off-hook-credible-sexual-assault-allegations/

The former national press secretary for the Bernie Sanders campaign is bragging about the fact that they let former Vice President Joe Biden off the hook for “credible sexual assault allegations.”

The press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, tweeted a list of major issues “relevant to Biden’s electability argument” but boasted about how Sanders never raised them.

Gray likely thought she was making the campaign look good, but it left many wondering if Sanders ever even wanted to win, and why they would protect Biden from being questioned about these issues.

Gray also listed “a pattern of unwanted touching,” “Burisma,” and “lying” about his civil rights record.

The tweet raised eyebrows across the political spectrum, questioning why exactly these issues weren’t raised during his campaign.

In a subsequent tweet, Gray wrote that “the media had a chance to vet these issues seriously and assess for the public how they’ll play out in the general.”

B”ut now, we’ll all get to watch Trump have a field day while Dems wring their hands saying ‘it shouldn’t matter though!’ or ‘but Trump’s a hypocrite’ until Nov,” Gray added.

