https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gop-governor-jon-huntsman-utah/2020/04/13/id/962671

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. has qualified for the June primary election ballot in a crowded Republican race for governor, reports The Salt Lake Tribune.

Huntsman Jr., who served as governor of Utah from 2005 until 2009, is the third candidate to earn a place on the ballot after securing 28,000 signatures needed. He was 3,000 signatures short of qualifying over the weekend.

Huntsman tweeted:

“Huge thanks to the great people of our state, who responded in record numbers to allow us a slot on the primary ballot for Gov. We’re more energized than ever to lead out during this most unprecedented time.”

There are seven GOP candidates in the race to succeed fellow Republican Gov. Gary Herbert, who is not seeking re-election.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and former Utah GOP Chairman Thomas Wright have also secured spots on the primary ballot by gathering signatures.

“The response by the people of Utah these last few weeks has been incredibly heartening and motivating,” Huntsman’s daughter and campaign spokeswoman, Abby, said in a prepared statement. “Our goal will always be to bring as many people into the process as possible. We look forward to continuing that effort into the primary and beyond.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

