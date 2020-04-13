https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/george-stephanopoulos-coronavirus-positive-ali-wentworth/2020/04/13/id/962561

George Stephanopoulos, co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” confirmed on the show Monday morning that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

He said he was not experiencing major symptoms after his wife, Ali Wentworth, also contracted the novel virus.

“I’ve never had a fever,” Stephanopoulos said, the New York Post’s Page Six reports. “Never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath.”

He said the diagnosis is “really no surprise,” given his wife’s case.

But he’s been “basically asymptomatic.”

Wentworth, 55, is now doing “much, much better,” Stephanopoulos said.

