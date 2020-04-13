https://thehill.com/homenews/media/492461-george-stephanopoulos-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-after-wifes-diagnosis

ABC News host George StephanopoulosGeorge Robert Stephanopoulos‘Good Morning America’ cameraman dies from coronavirus Esper faces tough questions on dismissal of aircraft carrier’s commander Pentagon chief says military moving toward face coverings MORE on Monday said that he’s tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Stephanopoulos, who hosts “Good Morning America” and “This Week,” announced his diagnosis on ABC about two weeks after his wife, Ali Wentworth, tested positive for the virus. Speaking remotely from his home, Stephanopoulos said that he was not surprised to learn he had contracted the coronavirus.

But he said he’s yet to feel the symptoms of the disease and emphasized that his case exemplified how asymptomatic people can carry the virus.

“I feel great,” Stephanopoulos said. “I’ve never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills, never had the classic symptoms.”

The U.S. had reported more than 557,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and roughly 22,100 deaths caused by it as of Monday morning, according to a Johns Hopkins University database.

.@GStephanopoulos says he’s tested positive for COVID-19: “I’m one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic. I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I’m feeling great.” https://t.co/Qi2CeQPinh pic.twitter.com/n3IM8p09kC — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2020

Wentworth shared on Instagram on April 1 that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In the post, she said she would self-isolate from her family, which included Stephanopoulos and two children. Stephanopoulos said that her condition has gradually improved since her diagnosis.

Stephanopoulos, 59, did not address how the infection would impact his duties as an ABC broadcaster.

His announcement came about a week after the network announced that a “Good Morning America” cameraman died from complications related to the novel coronavirus. Co-host Robin Roberts said on the program last week that Tony Greer died shortly after testing positive for the disease, calling him a “bright light” and “beautiful spirit.”

ABC’s “Good Morning America” study is located in New York City, which has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Nearly 6,900 people have died from the virus in the New York metropolitan area alone.

Updated 8:34 a.m.

