Google announced on Sunday that it will be donating $1 million to help San Francisco Bay Area families affected by the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai will also donate another $1 million. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced he would devote $1 billion of his personal fortune to fight the Chinese virus around the world.

Axios reports that tech giant Google plans to donate $1 million to help families in the San Francisco Bay area during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also plans on donating $1 million while the company hopes to fundraise another $3 million from employees through GiveDirectly. The donations would give around 5,000 families $1,000 each.

Breitbart News recently reported that Amazon CEO and richest man in the world Jeff Bezos has donated $100 million to the non-profit group Feeding America in order to help replenish the stores of food banks and pantries across America with the goal of “getting food to those countless families who need it.”

Bezos believes that food insecurity is a huge problem in the United States even during ordinary times but that “COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly.” One reason it that many food banks rely on the donation of excess food by restaurants, and currently many restaurants are now closed.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also announced in a tweet that he would be providing $1 billion of his own money to fund relief efforts to combat the Wuhan coronavirus. $1 billion amounts to approximately 28 percent of Dorsey’s net worth.

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) has committed $25 million to a research fund designed to identify and develop treatments for the coronavirus. CZI, which is managed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, is donating to the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator which will help coordinate research efforts to identify new drugs at treatments for the coronavirus.

According to a March 10 press release, the accelerator is backed by $125 million in commitments from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, health foundation Wellcome, and Mastercard’s Impact Fund. CZI says that it will provide $20 million to the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator and make another $5 million available “based on future needs.” The Gate Foundation and Wellcome each have promised up to $50 million and Mastercard’s Impact Fund has committed up to $25 million.

