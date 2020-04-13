http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7XVn5s5p1G0/

Appearing Monday on KNST AM 790’s The Morning Ritual with host Garret Lewis, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said he believes it is time for Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House coronavirus task force member, to step down from his post.

A partial transcript is as follows:

GARRET LEWIS: I saw a very interesting article over the weekend — an op-ed written by Congressman Biggs and another Congressman, Ken Buck: “Is Anthony Fauci Helping or Hurting?” Who is better to answer that question than the guy who actually wrote the op-ed? … What’s the answer? In your opinion, is Anthony Fauci helping or hurting?

REP. ANDY BIGGS: “I think [Fauci] gave us a good start. I think it’s time for him to basically step down. Here’s the deal. He has said last week in one of the meetings that I was on a conference call with that he has not taken into account societal, economic, or social impact to any of his policies. And at the same time that I think that we are doing things that are right, we are also doing things that are not right in the sense that you got 17 million new people who are unemployed today based on Fauci’s policies because he’s taken a generic countrywide approach as opposed to saying, “Look, we know where the most vulnerable we are. We need to make sure that the most vulnerable receive the care that they need, and those who are treating them need to be tested often so that we make sure there’s nothing filtering into that population.” No, he has basically said “we’re going to take — grocery stores can open, but any other retail store should not be open.” This is the problem with Fauci.

