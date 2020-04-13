https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/hah-hah-trump-smokes-liberal-media-plays-campaign-style-video-stellar-coronavirus-record-daily-presser-medial-loses-video/

This was just genius!

Democrats and their liberal media want desperately to smear and attack President Trump for his coronavirus record.

The Democrats want to rewrite history over Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

The brilliant clip shows President Trump taking action and media elites attacking him and downplaying the coronavirus threat.

President Trump plays campaign-style video at press briefing defending his response to coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/HwAThsSYCG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 13, 2020

TRENDING: HORRIBLE! CBS Hack Paula Reid LOSES IT – ATTACKS and SMEARS President Trump – HIJACKS PRESSER – What a TOTAL DISGRACE! (VIDEO)

The liberal hack reporters in the room today were outraged after viewing the outstanding video on presidential leadership.

Jon Karl went on the attack.

.@jonkarl: “I have never seen a video like that played in this room… Why did you feel the need to do that?” TRUMP: “Because we’re getting Fake News and I’d like to have it corrected.” pic.twitter.com/XlVcjgjuL3 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 13, 2020

This mainstream media is really out of control!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

