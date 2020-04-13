https://www.dailywire.com/news/heres-bidens-plan-to-safely-reopen-america

Third, we have to make sure that our hospitals and health care system are ready for flare-ups of the disease that may occur when economic activity expands again. Reopening the right way will still not be completely safe. Public health officials will need to conduct effective disease surveillance. Hospitals need to have the staff and equipment necessary to handle any local outbreaks, and we need an improved federal system to get help to these places as needed.

All of those issues are currently being addressed by the Trump administration, including the president strategically using the Defense Production Act when necessary.

Biden goes on to say that if he were president, he would then gradually reopen segments of the country, “with sites like offices and stores reopening before arenas and theaters.” He would also “convene top experts from the private sector, industry by industry, to come up with new ideas on how to operate more safely.”

“Perhaps offices and factories will need to space out workers and pursue other solutions to lessen risk of spread of the virus on the job,” he suggests. “Restaurants may need new layouts, with diners farther apart.”

The Democrat also make sure to give a shout out to unions, saying he would “direct the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, working with organized labor and employee groups, to figure out what protections workers need on the job during this period.”

After getting protective gear to healthcare workers and emergency medical workers, Biden says, he would then start getting it to people in other key industries, like delivery workers and waiters. In the end, he says, the real solution will be the vaccine, which experts expect to take 12 to 18 months. (Read the full op-ed here.)

