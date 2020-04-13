https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/horrible-cbs-hack-paula-reid-loses-attacks-president-trump-hijacks-presser-total-disgrace-video/

A NEW LOW FOR THE WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS!

How Horrible!

CBS News Hack Paula Reid interrupted President Trump at his daily White House presser!

SHE WAS OUT OF CONTROL!

Reid attacked President Trump, repeatedly interrupted him.

She was a TOTAL DISGRACE!

President Trump rightfully called her out, “You know you’re a fake. Your whole network… The people are wise to you!”

Security should have walked this woman from the building.

This was one of the worst displays in media history!

That wasn’t reporting. That was a vicious partisan on the hunt.

What an AWFUL person!

[embedded content]