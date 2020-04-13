http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tlEeoyW--kQ/

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced Friday that it would release an online tool for people to track their stimulus checks.

The free “Get My Payment” tool located on the IRS.gov website is expected to be operational by Friday. It will allow taxpayers who filed their returns in 2018 or 2019 without providing their banking information on their tax returns to enable direct deposit information, WDAF reported.

Having direct deposit information on file with the IRS ensures that users will get stimulus money faster than waiting for a check in the mail.

Those who use the tool will be able to track the status of payments by entering a Social Security number, date-of-birth, and mailing address.

Those who want to add bank account information for direct deposit will need to provide, according to WDAF:

Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018

The refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return

Bank account type, account, and routing numbers

If a user did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 with direct deposit information on file, the IRS has released a separate tool for non-filers to submit their personal information to receive stimulus payments.

If a user has filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns with direct deposit information already on file with the IRS, there is no further action that needs to be taken. But the IRS says that once your check is scheduled to be delivered, the bank account or tax return information on file cannot be changed.

Anyone earning up to $75,000 will receive a one-time payment of $1,200 in stimulus money, and the payment steadily declines for those who make more money. Those who earn more than $99,000, or for couples who earn $198,000, are not eligible for the stimulus. Families can also receive an additional $500 in stimulus money per child.

