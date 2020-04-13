https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/poor-choice-words-dr-fauci-walks-back-attacks-trump-administration-monday-press-conference-video/

On Sunday Dr. Anthony Fauci UNLOADED on President Trump on Easter Sunday.

Dr. Fauci said lives could have been saved if US had been shut down earlier.

On Monday Dr. Tony Fauci took the microphone early in the daily coronavirus press conference and walked back his statements on the White House actions in February saying “it was a poor choice of words.”

It should be noted that in January, February and March Dr. Fauci was telling the American public that cruises were OK and malls, gyms and movie theaters were safe places.

Dr. Fauci walked back his comments on Monday during the press conference.

