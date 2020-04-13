http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5WLQyFN75lw/

Iowa Republican chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement on Monday that Democrats have politicized the coronavirus pandemic in an attack ad against Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA).

Iowa Voices, a reportedly “dark money group,” launched an attack ad against Ernst on Monday, claiming that her vote for the American Health Care Act, which did not pass through the Senate, could have jeopardized Iowans’ access to health care. The ad is part of a seven-figure ad campaign beginning in the media markets in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The ad quoted Dr. Daniel McGuire — a Des Moines, Iowa, doctor — who said, “Many of my patients would no longer have health insurance. Tell Sen. Joni Ernst to stop voting to deny my patients’ health insurance.”

Despite Iowa Voices’ claim, the American Health Care Act of 2017, sponsored by then-Rep. Diane Black (R-TN), would not change the Affordable Care Act (ACA) rules that would allow health insurers to deny Americans the right to have health insurance based on preexisting conditions.

Ernst also cosponsored the Protect Act to help those with preexisting conditions.

Iowa Voices was launched in June 2019 as an “issue advocacy, education-focused organization” dedicated to “key issues as they apply to Sen. Joni Ernst and her voting record.”

Kaufmann attacked Iowa Voices for launching a vile ad against Ernst.

“It’s repulsive that Democrats would politicize the coronavirus pandemic. They are attempting to prey on Iowans’ fears and spread more lies just to prop up Theresa Greenfield. Iowans know that Senator Ernst is a strong advocate in her efforts to deliver for our state and lead us through this difficult time,” Kaufmann said.

While Iowa Voices continues to attack Ernst, she has worked to protect the most vulnerable Iowans during the coronavirus outbreak. She wrote last week:

Folks, this really is an all-hands-on-deck effort to make sure our fellow Iowans not only stay safe and healthy, but get the economic relief and security they need. As we continue to work through this pandemic, I want you to know that I’m here to help. My staff and I want to make sure Iowans are getting access to the information and resources they need. So, as always, please don’t hesitate to reach out or go to my website—at www.ernst.senate.gov—for more information about the resources available to you.

“These are trying times, but—like every challenge Iowans have faced before—we will get through it together. To my fellow Iowans of all ages, stay safe and stay strong,” Ernst added.

