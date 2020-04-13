https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/joe-biden-loses-train-thought-10-seconds-straight-first-question-podcast-audio/

Sleepy Joe Biden on Monday lost his train of thought for 10 seconds straight before the first question of his podcast titled, “Here’s the Deal with Joe Biden.”

Biden disappeared for several days in a row and when he surfaced on Monday he couldn’t form a sentence without stumbling over his tongue.

Biden lost his train of thought shortly after he introduced his guest: “Well the uh…look um…uh you know uh…uh with uh…the fact is that uh…there’s a lot going on, I don’t know even where to begin this but uh…”

AUDIO:

TRENDING: Fauci Tells Sharpton He Warned Trump Admin in Mid to Late January “We Were in Real Trouble” from Coronavirus

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]