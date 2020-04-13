https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/kkk-blackface-governor-ralph-northam-repeals-virginia-voter-laws-expands-early-voting-programs/

KKK-Blackface Ralph Northam

Elections have consequences.

KKK-Blackface Governor Ralph Northam (D) on Monday signed sweeping legislation repealing voter ID laws and expanded early voting programs.

“Voting is a fundamental right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making it easier to cast a ballot, not harder,” said Governor Northam in a statement. “No matter who you are or where you live in Virginia, your voice deserves to be heard. I’m proud to sign these bills into law.”

Northam signed legislation allowing early voting 45 days prior to an election without even stating an excuse.

Voters used to have to provide a reason for absentee voting from an approved list why they were unable to vote on Election Day.

House Bill 19 and Senate Bill 65, remove the requirement that voters show a photo ID prior to casting a ballot.

“Voter ID laws disenfranchise individuals who may not have access to photo identification, and disproportionately impact low-income individuals, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities,” the legislation sponsored by Delegate Joe Lindsey and Senator Mamie Locke read.

Northam also declared Election Day a holiday and he had to repeal another existing holiday in order to maintain the same number of state holidays.

Which holiday did Northam repeal?

Lee-Jackson Day holiday which was established over 100 years ago to honor Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

Northam also signed another bill on Monday that automatically registers voters at the DMV.

States have found that hundreds of illegal voters stemming from “Motor Voter Laws” went on to cast ballots which is why Democrats push for these laws.

Early voting, no voter ID, motor voter laws and no excuse as to why a voter is using an absentee ballot only increases the chances of voter fraud.

