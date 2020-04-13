https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/liberty-university-pursues-criminal-charge-2-journalists/

(LYNCHBURG NEWS AND ADVANCE) — Liberty University police are pursuing a criminal case against two journalists who the department alleges made unauthorized campus visits last month while covering the school’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Jerry Falwell Jr. said Wednesday on the Todd Starnes radio show.

Law enforcement officials employed by Liberty have obtained two warrants charging Julia Rendleman, a freelance photographer for The New York Times, and Alec MacGillis, a reporter for ProPublica, with misdemeanor trespassing, according to documents posted online by Starnes, a conservative pundit.

Reaction to Liberty’s actions came swiftly Thursday. Among the voices denouncing the move was the Virginia chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, which passed a resolution accusing Liberty of launching an assault on the free press.

