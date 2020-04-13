https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mark-cuban-presidential-election-candidate/2020/04/13/id/962609

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told Fox News that he is not ruling out running for president in this year’s election even as the deadline to declare as an independent candidate draws closer.

“I never would have considered it prior to a month ago, but now things are changing rapidly and dramatically,” the billionaire entrepreneur said. “I’m not saying no, but it’s not something that I’m actively pursuing. I’m just keeping the door open.”

Earlier this month Cuban told Axios that he will “keep an open mind” regarding a presidential run this year, but added that “but I seriously doubt it” will happen.

But to Fox News over the weekend, he explained that “You just never know. This is not something we’ve seen before, this is obviously a unique set of circumstances … you just don’t know what could happen between now and November.”

