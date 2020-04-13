http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tnfhcM25iI0/

Actor Matthew McConaughey continues his activism over the coronavirus this week with a donation of 80,000 masks to first responders in Texas and Louisiana and starring in an amusing old west-styled video contest urging fans to create their own “Badass Bandit Bandanas” to guard against the viral outbreak.

Posing as “Bobby Bandido” — or you can call him “Bobby B” — McConaughey played the part of an old west bounty hunter seeking to take out the coronavirus. In the video, he demonstrates how to make a coronavirus mask from an old bandana.

The Lincoln Lawyer star then encouraged fans to post videos and photos of themselves making their own “Bobby B Badass Bandit Bandana.”

Matthew McConaughey has been quite active on social media during the coronavirus. Last week, for instance, the Oscar-winning actor joined a Texas senior living facility via video to play bingo with them.

But The Gentlemen star is not just posting social media videos to amuse his fans. He has also put skin in the game by donating 80,000 medical masks to first responders in Texas and Louisiana.

“The C-shift at Station 32 got a surprise yesterday, when @McConaughey and @iamcamilaalves stopped by to let us know we’re getting several 1,000 N-95 masks soon, part of their donation of 80K to healthcare workers, FFs, and police officers in #ATX and #NOLA! DC T. Smith, AFD.” the Austin Fire Department said.

The C-shift at Station 32 got a surprise yesterday, when @McConaughey and @iamcamilaalves stopped by to let us know we’re getting several 1,000 N-95 masks soon, part of their donation of 80K to healthcare workers, FFs, and police officers in #ATX and #NOLA! 📸 DC T. Smith, AFD pic.twitter.com/aOVo4C6QPK — Austin Fire Dept (@austinfiredept) April 10, 2020

Other stars have also jumped in to lend a hand during the coronavirus crisis. Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, donated 6,000 KN95 masks to healthcare workers in Los Angeles last week. Rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill donated 100,000 masks to state corrections departments in Tennessee, Mississippi, and New York. And pop star Pink donated one million dollars to the coronavirus relief effort after she and her family got over their viral infections.

