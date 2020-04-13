https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/election-vote-by-mail-absentee-voting-Michelle-Obama/2020/04/13/id/962553

Former first lady Michelle Obama is getting behind efforts to expand vote-by-mail options amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Her support for federal legislation, which would make it easier for people to cast their ballots during the presidential election, was made through a voter initiative she leads, When We All Vote.

Celebrity-backed When We All Vote is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focused on increasing voter participation.

The group says Americans should have more access to voting by mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration.

The support comes after the state of Wisconsin was forced to hold its primary election. The state’s Supreme Court overturned the governor’s order to postpone the vote, which forced people to choose whether they wanted to stay home or risk getting sick to vote.

“Americans should never have to choose between making their voices heard and keeping themselves and their families safe,” Obama said in a statement. “There is nothing partisan about striving to live up to the promise of our country: making the democracy we all cherish more accessible, and protecting our neighbors, friends and loved ones as they participate in this cornerstone of American life.”

President Donald Trump has vocalized his opposition to expanding absentee voting saying it “doesn’t work out well for Republicans” and leads to voter fraud.

Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 with actor Tom Hanks, Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda, singer Janelle Monáe, NBA player Chris Paul and country singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

