Striking back at The New York Times hit piece on the Trump administration acting too slowly in its coronavirus task force response, political commentator Michael Regan told Newsmax TV the paper was missing the true target.

“It’s not Trump’s fault, it is China’s fault we are in this position,” Reagan said during an appearance Monday on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“And we have to figure out a way to untie the knot, get back to work in America, and solve the case of this coronavirus, which started in China.”

The New York Times did an Easter Sunday exposé hitting President Donald Trump and the task force for its slow response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., but Reagan told host Chris Salcedo they should be pointing the finger at the real perpetrators of the deadly pandemic.

It cannot be blamed on U.S. political leaders on either side, Reagan added.

“As I’ve said, China lied, people died,” Reagan said. “Nobody died because the president of the United States. Nobody died because of the governor of California. Nobody died because of the governor of New York. Nobody died because of the governor of New Jersey.

“If people are dying, point your finger at China, and blame them. That’s who you blame.”

