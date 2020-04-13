https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/mindless-americans-useless-facemasks/

The late evangelist and itinerant minister J. Vernon McGee used to say: “In olden days America had wooden ships and men of steel; but today we have ships of steel and paper dolls.” Ben Franklin said: “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety. Thomas Jefferson said: “He who gives his freedom for safety gets none of them.”

These statements ring truer today than at any time in the history of America. In the span of a couple weeks the people of America surrendered their rights and freedoms out of fear of a virus. Somehow, the fact that we’re all going to die escaped the masses out of a fear that they’re going to die.

Faster than one can say “Nancy Pelosi is a liar and Hilary Clinton belongs in prison,” Americans enthusiastically raised their hands in the air over the heads, spread their legs and were metaphorically handcuffed. People have mindlessly bought into the panic-driven belief in placebos.

Saturday morning I watched as building supplies were delivered to our neighbor’s house. The delivery person had on a mask and gloves as they operated the forklift unloading the trailer load of building materials. The forklift operator was decked out in mask and gloves as people on bicycles rode by wearing neither masks nor gloves. Nor did the people who were out for walks. Who exactly was the forklift driver supposed to be protecting?

Most people don’t remember because the cable and network bureaus of agitprop haven’t reported it, but it was only a few years ago that we were told masks do nothing when it comes to preventing the spread of germs. If your breath can pass through a mask, then germs can be breathed out and breathed in. And it is beyond absurd to believe a distance of 6 feet is the vital distance for safety.

I have watched in stunned disbelief as people go about in masks, including bandannas and masks made from T-shirts. On Saturday I observed people with their turtleneck sweater pulled up over their mouth and nose. I observed people with scarves wrapped around their mouth and nose.

Masks are placebos that I argue are more dangerous than they are remotely helpful – unless the wearer is concerned about breathing in or breathing out chunks of contaminates. For one thing, the mask becomes an almost instant petri dish of toxic contamination.

Moisture, i.e., saliva, forms on the inside of the mask. This saliva mixes with perspiration, which forms a layer around the face area the mask covers. After removing the mask, how many people actually wash their face and mouth area with hot water and anti-bacterial soap before hugging their spouse and/or kissing their child? How many just remove the mask and reach into the refrigerator for something to drink?

What about our clothes? Are we to believe the COVID-19 flu virus cannot adhere to clothing and skin? How many people change their clothing every time they have been out and come home? What about our shoes? Are we supposed to believe that the virus doesn’t fall to the ground or is transmitted to the ground in any of a plethora of ways? How many people remove their shoes at the door upon entering the house? What about brushing one’s hair? How many people enter their homes and immediately wash their hair with anti-bacterial shampoo? How many people do not wash their hair before going to bed after having been shopping etc.? These are points that need to be addressed before people wrap a handkerchief around their faces.

Let’s be honest: How many people don’t wash their hands after going to the bathroom, and I’m speaking about washing hands after evacuative bodily functions that require the use of bathroom tissue? Does anyone actually believe these same people and countless others who do wash their hands after using the bathroom are going to wash their bandannas and clothing multiple times daily?

In the absence of attention given to the points I’ve just raised, godless, pernicious calumniators seized the opportunity to obstruct Passover celebrations and Resurrection Day church services under the guise of public safety.

How is it less safe siting in your automobile in a church parking lot for service than it is walking around the grocery store? Yet worshipers in Mississippi, California, Michigan, Kentucky, New York, and New Jersey, to mention but a few, were confronted with municipal tyranny not witnessed since the Jim Crow South.

Even more Hitlerian was the feature on the myFriscon app that encouraged people to report neighbors they believed were violating social-distancing guidelines and businesses they believed were non-essential but open. People should not cheer the fact that the city and mayor backed down; people should be outraged that they had the guts to do it in the first place.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer effectively banned homeschooling during COVID-19 school closings. It became a criminal offense to teach your child the alphabet, mathematics and history. I know she is a Democrat and thus ophidian conduct is not surprising, but how does one distinguish having a child reading a book and schoolwork?

People on social media parrot the insanity of social distancing and staying inside – whatever they have heard and/or read.

Of all the flu viruses that have been around forever and of all the flu viruses that have claimed more lives and have resulted in more people being treated than COVID-19, why is it that this one is being used to shut down America?

When did the American people become so craven and pusillanimous? Personally, I do not fear a virus. I’m concerned about a people who believe fear and panic are both Christian and American traits to be admired.

