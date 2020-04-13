https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/nascar-driver-suspended-dropping-n-bomb/

(FOX NEWS) — NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was apparently caught using a racial slur during a livestream of an online car race he was competing in on Sunday night.

Larson had joined several NASCAR stars and other simulation racers in an unofficial iRacing event organized by Landon Cassill on a virtual version of the historic oval track in Monza, Italy, which hasn’t been used for real racing in decades.

A pop-up on the screen indicated that Larson was the one speaking when someone could be heard saying “you can’t hear me? Hey, n—-r.”

