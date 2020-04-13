https://www.theblaze.com/news/woman-did-not-leave-her-house-for-more-than-three-weeks-still-contracted-covid-19

One North Carolina woman did not leave her house for more than three weeks over the coronavirus pandemic — but she contracted the highly contagious virus, anyway.

Charlotte resident Rachel Brummert had imposed strict quarantine measures on herself, including living in a separate part of her house away from her husband. Such measures were necessary for Brummert because she has an autoimmune disorder that makes her much more vulnerable to COVID-19 than the average adult.

With the exception of a trip to the pharmacy, Brummert did not leave her house for nearly a month — but that did not stop her from contracting the deadly virus.

“I really thought I was doing everything right,” Brummert told WCNC-TV. “I’m absolutely terrified.”

So how did she contract the virus? During her quarantine, Brummert said she has only come into contact with one other person, an older lady who volunteered to drop off groceries at her house — on Brummert’s doorstep, of course.

According to Brummert, she did not even touch the lady. “I barely had any contact,” she said.

Unfortunately, that lady later tested positive for COVID-19, according to WCNC. And when Brummert began to show the virus’s tell-tale symptoms, including cough, fever, headache, and trouble breathing, she did, too.

Regardless of the source of the infection in her case, Brummert knows her diagnosis is just another reminder that COVID-19 is easy to get and often hard to trace.

“This is the sickest I’ve ever been and it’s the most scared I’ve ever been,” she said. “From what I’m hearing about ventilators, it’s scary stuff. I’m really hoping I can wait this out at home.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

