California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday will announce his detailed plan for lifting Coronavirus restrictions.

Newsom took a veiled shot at President Trump and said it is a decision he will make without “political pressure.”

President Trump on Monday declared he has the authority to reopen states.

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect,” Trump said. “It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

According to the Associated Press, Newsom said it would be an “incremental release of the stay-at-home orders,” a decision made in coordination with the governors of Washington and Oregon that will use “science to guide our decision-making and not political pressure.”

“I have have all the confidence in the world moving forward that we will maintain that collaborative spirit in terms of the decision-making that we make here within the state of California as it relates to a road map for recovery,” Newsom said.

Newsom previously considered declaring martial law and warned more than 25 million people in California would get the Coronavirus.

As of Monday there are approximately 23,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases in California with 680 deaths.

