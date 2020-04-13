https://www.westernjournal.com/nurse-tears-leaving-hospital-seeing-community-done-say-thanks/

A good nurse can make all the difference during a frightening time. Many of us have always known that, but amid the coronavirus crisis, more people are recognizing their value and showing appreciation for the job they do.

Free meals. Sidewalk messages. Banners hanging from houses and buildings. There are many ways people have chosen to honor the men and women putting their lives on the line.

When nurses were leaving Northwell Health Manhasset, a hospital on New York’s Long Island, they were greeted by a parade-turnout level of fanfare and applause.

Firefighters, first responders and others lined the exit way Tuesday as the nurses filed out, two by two.

Some bystanders held posters, some cheered and many shouted their thanks.

“Leaving work in tears tonight,” Tiana Lyn posted, along with a video of their departure.

Lyn wasn’t the only nurse who went home cheered by the respect and love that was being shown to them. As nurses filed by the crowd gathered beneath a giant American flag supported by two firetruck ladders, many of them were overwhelmed.

“This brought me so much joy!” Ashlee Lengen shared on Wednesday. “The fire department showing their appreciation to the hospital staff as we leave for the day!”

“All the food donations, the ‘thank you’ signs being held up while we’re leaving the hospital, just the simple THANK YOU goes a long way and does not go unnoticed (and ALL of the food gets eaten).”

“It’s so refreshing and different receiving this much appreciation that sometimes it brings tears to my eyes,” Lengen wrote.

“I definitely cried while taking this video. Just listen to the sincerity in their voices!”

Michelle Barrass Amir also posted her appreciation of the turnout.

“The outpour of love and support from our community is incredible!!!” she shared on Thursday. “Thank you to the fire fighters, police, and first responders for your support of our health care workers. Your support truly touched me. I’m speechless.”

Northwell Health Manhasset medical staff have been the recipients of many thankful locals.

According to the multitude of posts on the hospital’s unofficial Facebook page, Girl Scouts have donated cookies, local organizations have donated lunches, and restaurants and stores in the area have blessed them with gifts of food and supplies.

