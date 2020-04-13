https://www.dailywire.com/news/nyt-warns-bidens-lead-over-trump-less-solid-than-it-looks-heres-why

While the national polls give Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden an average of a 6-point lead over President Trump, some recent developments and the far more significant state polling have some on the left sounding the alarm over the potential of another “upset” electoral victory by the man the Democrats and their allies in the media have been desperately trying to dethrone since even before he took office.

In an analysis for The New York Times published Monday, Nate Cohn, domestic correspondent for The Upshot, explains why Biden’s polling lead “isn’t as solid as it looks.” The truth is, Cohn explains, that the race is “highly competitive” and ultimately, as always, comes down to the candidates’ performance in the battleground states, where Biden’s advantage is much more precarious.

“At the moment, a reasonable estimate is that Mr. Biden is performing four or five points worse among likely voters in the critical states than he is among registered voters nationwide,” Cohn writes. “As a result, he holds only a narrow and tenuous edge in the race for the Electoral College, if he holds one at all.”

Cohn stresses that a lot could change between now and the election, particularly because of the turmoil and unpredictability created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic devastation wreaked by the widespread shutdowns.

While Trump’s uptick in approval rating has largely “dissipated,” Cohn notes, “at least for now, the polls suggest that American voters are divided along familiar lines, despite countless events that seemed to have the potential to redraw them.”

And, despite the conventional wisdom about Biden’s appeal to blue color voters — which is the key to winning the Rust Belt battleground states — so far, Cohn points out, the former vice president has made “little to no progress” on winning them back to the Democrats. Trump currently “leads among white voters without a college degree, 61 percent to 32 percent, in an average of live-interview polls conducted since March 15, matching or perhaps even exceeding his margin over Hillary Clinton” in similar polls from 2016.

Biden appears to hold a slightly better lead over Trump than Clinton among white voters with a college degree, but Trump appears to have gained some ground among nonwhite voters, where “there is consistent evidence of a small yet discernible shift in the president’s direction, including in the large series of New York Times/Siena College polls from last November.”

“As a result, Mr. Trump appears to retain his relative advantage in the disproportionately white working-class battleground states that decided the 2016 presidential election,” Cohn explains. “Mr. Biden leads in polls of registered voters in these states, but by a narrower margin than he leads nationwide. It raises the possibility that Democrats could win the most votes and lose the White House for the third time in six presidential elections.”

Cohn goes on to provide a closer look at a few other key battleground states Trump won in 2016 that Biden might be able to flip in November, particularly Arizona and Florida. (Read the full analysis here.)

While by average Biden leads in the national polls by around 6 points, a recent Fox News poll found the two candidates tied. “According to a new Fox News Poll of registered voters, the incumbent president and presumed Democratic nominee now tie with 42 percent support apiece,” the network reported Friday. “Some 16 percent would vote for a third-party candidate or are undecided. Trump’s 42 percent support is, by a narrow margin, his highest ever against Biden, while Biden’s mark is his lowest by far.”

Fox notes that just two weeks ago, their poll found Biden leading 49-40 percent. “Some of the most significant declines in his support come from women (-9 points) and non-whites (-11),” the network details. “Yet, the most troublesome shift is among Democrats, as just 80 percent back him, down from 87 percent in March.”

Related: Trump: The President, Not Governors, Has Authority To Reopen State Economies

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

