Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Monday the reopening of the economy after the danger from the coronavirus begins to subside will likely be a gradual process.

“I think sometimes we all think we’re going to turn a switch and be back to normal, and that’s just not going to happen,” DeWine said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We’re going to have to slowly do this.”

The governor said he expects to issue a series of decisions when he decides to reopen businesses, as opposed to one sweeping order.

“No matter what I order, whenever we open up, however we do it, if people aren’t confident, if they don’t think they’re safe, they’re not going to go to restaurants. They’re not going to go to bars. They’re not really going to get back into society,” he said.

DeWine, who issued a stay-at-home order on March 22, also warned that until there is a vaccine, people particularly vulnerable from a medical standpoint are going to have to be extra careful.

Ohio’s health department has reported 6,604 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 253 deaths.

Anthony FauciAnthony FauciTrump shares tweet from supporter calling for Fauci to be fired De Blasio told Cuomo of decision to keep NYC schools shut in last-minute text: report How reporters should handle coronavirus briefings MORE, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, similarly said Sunday that the reopening of the economy is “not going to be a light switch.”

Fauci said re-entry measures will depend on the situation in each area of the country and will have to be gradual.

He said some places could possibly see a rollback of restrictions in some capacity starting next month.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said Monday on the “Today” show that decisions about reopening the economy will be made on a “community by community” basis.

