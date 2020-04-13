https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/president-trump-right-cuomo-not-need-30000-ventilators-influx-coronavirus-patients/

Remember when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he needed 30,000 ventilators for the impending influx of COVID-19 patients or Trump needed to pick who was going to die?

It turns out Trump was right… AGAIN.

President Trump pushed back on Andrew Cuomo a few weeks ago and said New York did not need 30,000 ventilators.

At the time Cuomo had obtained about 7,000 ventilators and the federal government provided an extra 400 breathing machines, but Cuomo complained it wasn’t enough.

“What am I going to do with 400 ventilators when I need 30,000?” Cuomo said on March 24. “You pick the 26,000 people who are going to die because you only sent 400 ventilators.”

The fraudstream media went crazy and piled on President Trump.

But Trump was right.

Cuomo said he needed 30,000 ventilators or Trump needed to pick who was going to die@realDonaldTrump said he didn’t need anywhere near that many The media piled on #Trump Look who was right https://t.co/fXt8cXH2sa — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 13, 2020

On Sunday, NY Mayor de Blasio reluctantly admitted the state has enough ventilators to get through the week.

De Blasio said that people needing ventilator treatment is down to 70 a day from a high of “200 or 300 a day.”

“It’s still 70 more people each day. But it’s a lot fewer than what we feared,” he said at a press briefing Sunday.

“We will now have enough ventilators to get through this coming week,” he declared.

Watch Cuomo talk about how the curve is flattening in New York and how net intubations are down:

