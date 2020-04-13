https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/rand-paul-coronavirus-no-symptoms-never-aches-fever-cough/

(BREITBART) — Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), fresh off of his bout with coronavirus, told Fox News Channel on Monday he had what he deemed to be an “extraordinarily mild case.”

According to Paul, who is now serving as a volunteer at his local hospital, he did not show the symptoms others had because of the virus.

“Well, you know, in my case, I had an extraordinarily mild case,” he said. “I had no symptoms. Never had a headache. Never had a body ache. Never had a fever. Never had a cough. I didn’t really have any symptoms. In fact, I would have never gone to the hospital had I not — or not to the hospital, I would not have even gone to the doctor’s office had I not known this was about and that I had been traveling so much.”

