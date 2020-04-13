https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/report-28-million-mail-ballots-went-missing-last-decade/

The left is using the Coronavirus as an excuse to close down the polling stations and allow nationwide mail-in voting for the 2020 presidential election in November.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to sneak in federally mandated ballot harvesting in the Coronavirus bill.

Barack and Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are pushing for mail voting in November.

A new report by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) Monday released a research brief revealing more than 28 MILLION mail ballots went missing in the last 10 years.

In other words, roughly 1 in 5 mail-in ballots never completed the process in the last decade!

This is why the Democrat-media complex is pushing for mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting. There is no chain of custody which makes it easier to cheat.

“Putting the election in the hands of the United States Postal Service would be a catastrophe. Over the recent decade, there were 28 million missing and misdirected ballots,” PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said. “These represent 28 million opportunities for someone to cheat. Absentee ballot fraud is the most common; the most expensive to investigate; and can never be reversed after an election. The status quo was already bad for mail balloting. The proposed emergency fix is worse.” PILF relied on U.S. Election Assistance Commission survey data to compile national figures regarding mail ballot errors. The federal surveys reflect the 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018 General Elections. The EAC defines “unknown” ballots as those that “were not returned by voter, spoiled, returned as undeliverable, or otherwise unable to be tracked by your office.” Summary of Findings – 2012 thru 2018 Total Ballots Transmitted – 146,371,771 Number of Ballots Official Marked “Unknown” After Mailing – 28,359,530 Undeliverable Ballots – 2,691,923 Rejected Ballots upon Receipt – 1,275,924

The Democrats are trying to steal the 2020 election because they know they don’t have a candidate who can beat Trump.

Read the full research brief by clicking here.

